SPROCKIT Now Accepting Applications

WASHINGTON—Now through Dec. 31, 2014, applications from startups are now being accepted for SPROCKIT, the media and entertainment alliance of corporate executives and entrepreneurs that collaborate in bringing new products, services and revenue models to market. For the third year in a row, SPROCKIT will showcase industry-vetted emerging companies at NAB Show – held April 11-16, 2015 in Las Vegas – and convene throughout the year at SPROCKIT Sync, a series of private meetings where executives and entrepreneurs meet to collectively discuss and introduce new technologies that will advance the industry.



Leaders in the industry will hand-select up to 30 emerging companies to participate in SPROCKIT 2015 based on their potential to disrupt the market and offer solutions to challenges faced by media and entertainment professionals. Since its launch in 2013, dozens of emerging companies have participated in SPROCKIT and experienced rapid growth, including successful funding rounds, partnerships and even acquisitions.



“The SPROCKIT program afforded us a tremendous opportunity to get in front of the leaders of the media industry. We met with more than 10 companies at the top of our target list and had one-on-one discussions with some of their most senior executives,” said Nikos Iatropoulos, CEO and co-founder of Lingospot, a 2014 SPROCKIT company. “The high-visibility, centrally located SPROCKIT pavilion at NAB Show also attracted some unexpected and valuable visitors to our booth. Being part of the select group of SPROCKIT companies has, so far, helped us raise our visibility.”



Kicking off at NAB Show, participants will present during panel discussions about emerging trends and solutions, and have the opportunity to meet with and showcase their companies to SPROCKIT corporate member executives. SPROCKIT corporate members for 2014 included AARP, Comcast, Cox Media Group, Disney/ABC Television Group, Gannett Broadcasting, Google, Hearst Television, Tribune Broadcasting Company and Univision. Throughout the year, participants will continue building relationships during SPROCKIT Sync meetings in Silicon Valley, New York and Los Angeles to tackle cross-sector challenges, forecast trends and bring solutions to market.



“Fifteen years ago, I first attended NAB Show as founder of a tech startup where I spent all my energy trying to get noticed,” said Roger Keating, senior vice president of digital media at Hearst Television. “Now, I spend a lot of time in my corporate role sifting through hundreds of early-stage companies to find ones to partner with that have something disruptive to offer broadcasters. SPROCKIT solves both problems.”



“For new, disruptive companies who are looking to get in front of, connect and engage with decision-makers at today’s leading media and entertainment companies, there is no better opportunity than SPROCKIT,” said Harry Glazer, founder and CEO of SPROCKIT. “In addition to broad exposure at NAB Show, participants will have continued access throughout the year to industry leaders and opportunities to grow their businesses through SPROCKIT Sync meetings.”



The 2015 SPROCKIT class will be limited to 30 participants and applications are due by December 19, 2014. In order to be accepted, a company must have market validation and must prove the potential to significantly impact the media and entertainment industry in areas such as content creation, management, commerce, distribution and consumption.



Created in partnership with World Series of Startups, LLC and the National Association of Broadcasters, SPROCKIT is supported by Springboard Enterprises LLC and New Vantage Group. Additional SPROCKIT collaborators include: Angel Capital Association, Boston Consulting Group, Entertainment Technology Center at USC, Ernst & Young, infoDev, Interactive Television Alliance, Irving Group, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, mediaX at Stanford University, National Science Foundation, National Venture Capital Association and SmithGeiger.



For more information about SPROCKIT or to submit an application, please visit sprockitglory.com.



