SpotX and IRIS.TV Partner on Improving CTV Ads

LOS ANGELES—The video data platform IRIS.TV has announced that it will work with the global video advertising platform SpotX, which is now part of Magnite, to bring industry-standard contextual segments to SpotX’s ad inventory.

The move will enable marketers to target and verify the category of video on all screens so they can target ads with greater precision and accuracy, the companies reported.

“Our clients have been demanding increased visibility into the content they are advertising in, but access to contextual data is extremely complicated as it comes in a variety of formats as well as being locked behind content management systems and video players,” said Kristen Williams, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at SpotX. “IRIS.TV has done the hard work of connecting all these systems, onboarding video data so that media owners can unleash the true value of their content and advertisers can smartly invest in CTV.”

With integrations into IRIS.TV’s data marketplace, third-party contextual intelligence companies such as Oracle Data Cloud, Comscore, GumGum, ZEFR, Silverbullet 4D, and Advanced Contextual will be able to help their clients target with greater precision and accuracy, the companies reported.

"This partnership enables Oracle to expand our advanced Contextual Intelligence capabilities into the fast-growing video and CTV ecosystem," said Derek Wise, chief product officer at Oracle Data Cloud. "Oracle is committed to helping advertisers and publishers understand billions of web pages and these new capabilities from IRIS.TV and SpotX enables us to extend our offering into the fast-growing CTV market."