Spectrum SportsNet Launches Its First DTC Service

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Spectrum SportsNet and the Los Angeles Lakers have launched Spectrum SportsNet+, a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service that is delivering a 24/7 feed of Spectrum SportsNet programming, including live Lakers games and behind-the-scenes Lakers content, to sports enthusiasts.

The launch means that fans in the Lakers regional coverage territory of Southern California, Hawaii and Southern Nevada without access to Spectrum SportsNet can purchase Spectrum SportsNet+ for $19.99 per month or $179.99 per season.

Existing Spectrum, DIRECTV and Cox pay TV customers who have access to Spectrum SportsNet programming will be able to watch via the Spectrum SportsNet app at no additional cost, and with authenticated access to Spectrum SportsNet+.

SportsNet+ is an experience within the NBA App and NBA.com and can be viewed on NBA.com and the NBA App. It is not a new separate app.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” said Dan Finnerty, senior vice president and general manager, Spectrum Sports. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.”

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court," said Tim Harris, president of business operations, Los Angeles Lakers. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Users can watch the service across a wide range of devices including iPhone, iPad, Roku, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Hisense, PlayStation and Xbox. Spectrum SportsNet+ will be powered by the NBA’s Next-Gen integrated digital platform, the company reported.

Spectrum SportsNet is a Southern California regional sports network that has an exclusive partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).