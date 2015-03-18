Spain’s Atresmedia Gets Promoted With Quantel

NEWBURY, ENGLAND — Atresmedia has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ production system. The system will support program promotions for four free-to-air national terrestrial channels—Antena 3 (HD), La Sexta (HD), Neox, Nova, two international satellite channels and one national cable channel.

The Atresmedia system comprises 100 hours of HD workspace, five sQ Cut licenses for desktop editing, four Qube craft editors and five Final Cut Pro workstations. Ingest is handled by sQ Record and sQ Play is used for playback quality check operations.

The Enterprise sQ system is integrated with Atresmedia storage via Fileflow and the soft-mount capabilities of its Qube craft-editors and sQ Cut applications via Q I/O.