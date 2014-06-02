Sound Devices Rebrands its Video Products

EEDSBURG, WI.—Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video production equipment, is rebranding its line of video recorders as “Video Devices,” to distinguish the new line from its audio product line.

The company introduced its first video product, the PIX 240 video recorder in 2011. Since then it has added to its line of camera-mounted and rack-mounted video recorders with the network-connected PIX 270i and PIX 250i video decks, which provide tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to remotely control, setup and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet.

“To reinforce and clarify our audio and video product lines, Sound Devices is focusing its video product efforts into a new brand identity, Video Devices. This new and separate brand will allow us to clearly define and tailor our video product portfolio specifically to video applications and markets,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “While production sound equipment is our foundation and we continue to develop cool new audio gear, video production has become increasingly important for us. The Video Devices brand is a clear message to the industry that we are in this market for the long haul.”

Over the next several months, the company will brand all video-related products as Video Devices, including the PIX 220i, PIX 240i, PIX 250i, and PIX 270i recorders. All future products, specific to video markets, will also be branded Video Devices.