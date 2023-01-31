NETGEAR, Megapixel VR Join AIMS

BOTHELL, Wash.—Network product provider NETGEAR and LED display and video processing developer Megapixel VR have joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), formally becoming members during ISE 2023 in Barcelona.

"We couldn't be more excited to add NETGEAR and Megapixel VR as our latest members," said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. "Together, both companies bring a wealth of expertise in utilizing IP across a wide range of applications, from mobile solutions to large-scale displays for iconic venues and events. They will be instrumental in helping us drive the adoption of IP in new markets."

The growing status of the IPMX standard in the AV industry makes the timing of NETGEAR’s decision to join propitious, said Laurent Masia, director of product management for managed switchers at the company.

“With AIMS' IPMX proposed set of open standards and specifications set to become the core of new IP infrastructure deployments throughout the Pro AV industry, it couldn't be a better time for NETGEAR to join the alliance," said Masia. "We're no stranger to video-over-IP in these environments and can't wait to see how we can address the interoperability challenges in the Pro AV ecosystem together."

Megapixel VR also sees the growing acceptance of IPMX as an important factor. “We are excited to be at the forefront of bringing IPMX to the LED display industry," said Scott Blair, vice president product/project management at the company.

"With IPMX's lightweight requirements, it greatly simplifies implementation and provides a solid basis for interoperability. We are excited to team up with AIMS in bringing the technology to new markets and empowering innovation for our clients' projects," he said.