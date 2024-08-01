Sony Ships M2L-X Live Production Switcher

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has begun shipping its M2L-X live production switcher for remote and in-house video production, the company said today.

Featuring hybrid processing and operations for on-premises and cloud production, the M2L-X offers 24 inputs and a built-in clip player. It allows producers working remotely to orchestrate live video switching, audio mixing, graphics and captions from virtually anywhere over a network, the company said.

As a key component of Sony’s Networked Live portfolio, which enables production resources

to be optimally connected, used and shared from any location, the switcher can be deployed on public clouds. A future software update will allow it to be deployed on COTS hardware or a private cloud. It also handles various streaming formats and can produce in SDR (8-bit) and HDR (10-bit), Sony said.

The switcher can be used in conjunction with many of the company’s live production solutions to leverage shared resources and foster remote and distributed production. It expands Sony’s established M2 Live cloud-based switcher system and can be operated using Sony’s ICP-X series control panel or an Elgato Stream Deck, the company said.

The M2L-X also can be used with Sony’s MLS-X1 scalable production switcher to create a hybrid processing stack, enabling further flexibility for live productions. The M2L-X supports several third-party controllers and applications as well, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .