Sony Pictures Post Production Sticks With Wazee

DENVER—The duo of Wazee Digital and Sony Pictures Post Production Services will continue, as the two companies have announced an extension of their partnership. Sony Pictures will continue to use Wazee Digital Core and its automated metadata-processing technology to store, view and manage assets.

Wazee Digital Core

The Wazee Digital Core is a cloud-native media asset management system that powers all other Wazee Digital products and services. Sony Pictures has utilized Core for the past six years to create time-based metadata for its assets. Analysts then use the system to manage inventory, share content and create custom clips for delivery.

The new deal extends Wazee and Sony Pictures’ relationship through Dec. 2017.