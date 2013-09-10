Sony Marks European Debut of its Ci Cloud Services Platform at IBC2013

CULVER CITY, CALIF.— Sony Media Cloud Services will debut production applications and wireless camera integration during its European launch of Ci, a dynamic cloud-based video production and library platform.

Since its launch at the 2013 NAB Show, Ci has released Ci RoughCut, a browser-based application that enables the sourcing and stitching of multiple clips, and collaboration tools Ci AudioReview and Ci VideoReview, which enable anyone to review, annotate and collaborate on media files from any location in real-time. Ci recently integrated Sony’s wireless camera adapter to deliver camera-to-cloud functionality, and Sony Media Cloud Services will demonstrate these applications at IBC.

Ci’s studio-designed applications help teams collect, organize, manage, collaborate, edit, conform, review, approve and finalize content. Ci RoughCut enables users to define cut lists, source, export and share with users. Its browser-based collaboration tools provide audio track and frame-accurate threaded commenting and annotation, real-time group discussions with onscreen notifications and the ability to export EDL markers. Ci’s media management services include personal and team workspaces for work-in-progress materials and library tools for collection, organization and storage of finished media files.



Now complemented by the wireless camera-to-cloud connectivity, the Ci platform uses Sony’s wireless adapter to collect footage from the camera, enabling transmission over networks and remote Wi-Fi operation. Users can transmit high-resolution files via 3G, 4G, LTE or Wi-Fi to a broadcast station or upload them directly into Ci’s cloud.

Ci offers a variety of subscriptions and packages to suit production budgets and workflow requirements. Introduced at IBC in beta, Ci’s new self-service model will allow creative professionals to sign up online for free. Ci will also preview new archive capabilities.

During IBC’s Workflow Solutions session Sept. 14, at 5 p.m., Chris Cookson, president of Sony Pictures Technologies, will discuss how digital workflows have changed video production and how Ci and the cloud can evolve the industry.

The 2013 IBC Show will be held in Amsterdam from Sept. 13-17. Sony will be at stand 12.A10.

http://www.sonymcs.com