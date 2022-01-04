CES 2022: Sony Introduces New TVs Optimized for Netflix Viewing

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has introduced a host of new 8K and 4K LED and OLED TV models for the 2022 year with a number of new features to improve viewing.

Very notably, those improvements include work with Netflix to release the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, a display mode that automatically adjusts image processing based on ambient light.

The Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode on the Bravia XR TVs leverages Sony's Bravia XR ambient light sensor to ensure that the artistic intent is preserved in all lighting conditions, Sony said. Sony's close collaboration with Netflix on this feature means viewers can enjoy Netflix content with precise colors, accurate contrast, and true motion, whether the content is enjoyed in a dark or well-lit environment, Sony said.

Additionally, Sony's new Bravia Core Calibrated Mode will automatically adjust the image quality on screen to better align with the filmmaker's original vision, Sony said.

Sony also said that the company’s Cognitive Processor XR, the unique XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls its latest generation Mini LED backlight in the Z9K and X95K series for improved brightness, unprecedented dynamic range, deep blacks, and beautifully natural mid tones with almost no flare or halos around highlights.

The Cognitive Processor XR also powers Sony’s A95K's new OLED (QD-OLED) panel with XR Triluminos Max, which delivers the company’s widest color palette and reproduces naturally beautiful shades and hues, Sony said.

All 2022 Bravia XR televisions will also be designated 'Perfect for PlayStation 5, which includes two PS5 exclusive features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Model.

"Sony is committed to offering the best viewing experience possible, no matter the at-home environment or content selection," said Tyler Ishida, president of Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With best-in-class picture and sound quality, our new TVs enhance any on-screen streaming and gaming content to create a powerfully immersive big-screen experience."

This year, Sony also introduced a newly developed original camera device, Bravia Cam, which recognizes where users are sitting and optimizes the picture and sound accordingly. It includes gesture controls, video chat and many other fun, new experiences waiting to be explored.

Suggested retail price and retail availability will be announced in spring 2022.