Sony Electronics Expands DWX Series with New Plug-on Transmitter

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics is expanding its’ DWX series of professional wireless mics and transmitters with the introduction of a new digital wireless plug-on transmitter, the DWT-P30.

Designed for studio, electronic newsgathering (ENG) and location sound, the new transmitter complements Sony’s slot-in receiver and bodypack transmitters to create an all-inclusive digital wireless microphone system that can be used with Sony’s cameras, in addition to UniSlot standard devices, the company said.

Key features include:

375kHz spacing high-density simultaneous multi-channel operation and wideband tuning at a maximum of 148MHz

Allows tuning to frequencies as mandated by the FCC Spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch. 14-36 and 38 UHF-TV

High sound quality with CODEC MODE4

Prioritizes audio quality

Ensures faithful reproduction

Maintains transmission stability

Provides low delay time

Selectable RF outpower power (2mW/ 10mW / 25mW)

Long battery life of approximately 6 hours

Remote control of transmitter settings with Cross Remote function

The DWT-P30 is planned to be available at the end of 2022. For additional information about Sony’s latest professional audio technologies, please visit pro.sony/audio (opens in new tab).