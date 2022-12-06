Sony Electronics Expands DWX Series with New Plug-on Transmitter
The DWT-P30 creates a complete digital wireless microphone system alongside Sony’s slot-in receiver and bodypack transmitter
PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics is expanding its’ DWX series of professional wireless mics and transmitters with the introduction of a new digital wireless plug-on transmitter, the DWT-P30.
Designed for studio, electronic newsgathering (ENG) and location sound, the new transmitter complements Sony’s slot-in receiver and bodypack transmitters to create an all-inclusive digital wireless microphone system that can be used with Sony’s cameras, in addition to UniSlot standard devices, the company said.
Key features include:
- 375kHz spacing high-density simultaneous multi-channel operation and wideband tuning at a maximum of 148MHz
- Allows tuning to frequencies as mandated by the FCC Spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch. 14-36 and 38 UHF-TV
- High sound quality with CODEC MODE4
- Prioritizes audio quality
- Ensures faithful reproduction
- Maintains transmission stability
- Provides low delay time
- Selectable RF outpower power (2mW/ 10mW / 25mW)
- Long battery life of approximately 6 hours
- Remote control of transmitter settings with Cross Remote function
The DWT-P30 is planned to be available at the end of 2022. For additional information about Sony’s latest professional audio technologies, please visit pro.sony/audio (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
