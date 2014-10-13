Sony DADC, Ooyala and RightsLine Create OTT Channel Creation Service

MARINA DEL REY, CALIF.—Sony DADC New Media Solutions unveiled Venue, its new immersive channel creation service. Venue is designed to enable content creators and distributors to build over-the-top consumer channels with layered storytelling and exclusive content. Venue will combine Sony DADC’s supply chain expertise with Ooyala’s multi-device video streaming capabilities and analytics, alongside RightsLine rights management services to deliver a comprehensive OTT solution. From initial rights and avails of content to behavior and performance analytics, content owners and distributors will be given the ability to engage fans and monetize content with differentiated consumer experiences.



Venue joins Sony DADC’s digital marketing and content monetization services portfolio, which offers immersive consumer experiences and numerous website and mobile solutions to market, promote and monetize content. Venue services is planned to include the following—asset and inventory management, media servicing and fulfillment, rights management, localization, integrated ad insertion, fan engagement, digital marketing services, campaign management, consumer storefronts, consumer behavior analytics, and merchandise monetization.



Venue’s user interface will be designed to allow content owners and distributors to manage their multi-device experiences with an intuitive, visual, and ‘consumer-type’ content management system with drag-and-drop capabilities that eliminate the need for extensive training. Customers will be able to easily assess their content rights and availability, manage content workflows, and leverage deep analytics across commerce and performance enabling greater monetization and commercial activities.