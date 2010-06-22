Sony Creative Software develops Z Depth for 3-D editing

Sony Creative Software, a provider of professional video and audio editing applications, is now offering its Z Depth 3-D subtitle offset editing application. The application, found within Sony’s Blu-print Version 6, offers a variety of new features for production studios that significantly enhance workflow processes. This includes 3-D title authoring in accordance with the Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA) Profile 5 3-D disc specification, 3-D menu and subtitle graphics and MVC-encoded content importing.

The Z Depth application generates the required offset metadata file needed for a Blu-ray 3-D project, thus enabling editors to accurately position subtitles and menu graphic elements in the 3-D space.

With the new additions to Blu-print 6, studios can author 3-D content for the new Blu-ray 3-D format standard for high-volume professional production. The updated software also includes support for offset metadata integration required for 3-D subtitles and 3-D menu graphics. To provide increased power and flexibility for complex authoring projects, 3-D BD-J (Blu-ray Disc Java) integration and Blu-ray 3-D Disc cutting master generation is also supported.

The new Z Depth subtitle offset editing application acts as an extension of Vegas Pro 9 software to enable 3-D authoring companies to easily create required disparity metadata files for positioning of subtitles and menus in a Blu-ray 3-D production. New to Blu-ray 3-D production, the Z Depth application will enable Blu-ray 3-D authoring facilities and subtitle creation companies to produce accurate subtitling in the 3-D space that will allow for the most comfortable viewing experience.

Sony Pictures’ Digital Authoring Center used Blu-print 6 and the new Z

Depth application for the Blu-ray 3-D production of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” the first Sony Pictures title to be released on Blu-ray 3-D.