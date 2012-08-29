Sonnet Set to Unveil Latest ‘Thunderbolt’ I/O Hardware at CPUG SuperMeet

Sonnet Technologies will be arriving in Amsterdam during the IBC Show with the latest in Thunderbolt-compatible I/O devices. The showing is part of the annual CPUG SuperMeet held in conjunction with the IBC event. CPUG’s doors will be open on Sept. 9 between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at Amsterdam’s Hotel Krasnapolsky.

Sonnet will display its line of expansion chassis, adapters, and servers for PCIe cards and storage systems. Sonnet also promises to preview the latest Thunderbolt-to-10 GigE and Thunderbolt-to-4-port SATA adapters..