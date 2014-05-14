Sonnet Introduces Fusion QR RAID 5 SATA Storage

IRVINE, CALIF. — Sonnet Technologies announced the launch of the Fusion QR, a compact and portable four-drive RAID 5 SATA storage system. The Fusion QR replaces the company’s Fusion D400QR5. Like the legacy system, the Fusion QR integrates a RAID 5 controller and offers a flexible quad interface that includes eSATA, dual FireWire 800, and USB 3.0.



Available without drives, and in 8, 12 and 16 TB configurations, the Fusion QR features an internal RAID controller that manages the enclosed 3.5-inch hard drives and offers five drive configuration options. The RAID 5 configuration offers enhanced security for critical files and provides data protection in case one of the drives fails. Other configurations include maximum capacity and performance (RAID 0), balanced performance and security (RAID 10), and most concurrent audio file editing (JBOD). By setting a switch, users can select RAID modes and configure the drives to meet their performance and data security requirements.



The Fusion QR delivers data transfers up to 250 MBps read and 240 MBps write with its drives configured as a RAID 5 group. The storage system’s USB 3.0, locking eSATA, and dual FireWire 800 interfaces, with three matching cables included, enable users to connect the Fusion QR to practically any computer. A built-in carrying handle makes the enclosure portable and a large, low-noise fan keeps the QR cool in noise-sensitive environments.



The Fusion QR is available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $369 for the model without drives (0TB) to $1,499 for the 16 TB model. The Fusion QR is backed with Sonnet’s one-year warranty.