Sohonet to integrate Signiant Media Shuttle into new Sohonet Hub customer portal

International media network Sohonet, is to integrate Signiant’s new Media Shuttle software into its customer portal and file exchange solution. The new Sohonet Hub service enables global members of the company’s Media Network community to find, communicate and share information and digital content with other members quickly and effectively. As an embedded feature of the Sohonet Hub, FileRunner will provide Sohonet Media Network users with easy-to-use tools for secure, accelerated and managed transfers of high-value media assets.

Sohonet Hub enables Sohonet's customers to network with each other more effectively and take full advantage of their membership in the world's largest private media and entertainment network, whose members include the biggest names in TV, film and advertising. The addition of Sohonet FileRunner, the media transfer capability based on Signiant Media Shuttle, represents the next phase of development for the Sohonet Hub, which will also include a portal to Sohonet’s storage and render offerings, graphs and metrics on bandwidth usage and performance and access to Sohonet’s 24/7 support ticketing system.

Introduced at the 2012 NAB Show, Media Shuttle's patent-pending cloud connector technology gives media workgroups the convenience and ease of use of subscription-based file transfer services, but without file size limits or the security risks associated with storing high-value assets in the cloud. An effective alternative to FTP or unmanaged point-to-point file transfer products for moving large media files, Media Shuttle offers the same industry-leading security and acceleration protocols for high-speed file transfers as Signiant's infrastructure products.