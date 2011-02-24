Softel to highlight captioning, subtitling, interactive-TV solutions

At the 2011 NAB Show, the Softel team will be showing the company's enhanced portfolio of captioning and subtitling solutions as well as its interactive-TV and connected-TV solutions.

The Softel ScheduleSmart workflow technology uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind captions, subtitles and ancillary data to content. Softel Swift vTX enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format. It enables them to switch between SD and HD formats easily to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution. Softel's MediaSphere is an interactive-TV playout platform that the enables testing and rapid deployment of interactive applications. MediaSphere supports EBIF and HbbTV and provides efficient management of over-air delivery of DVB-SSU data.

See Softel at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N5829.