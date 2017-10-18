SNY Taps Mediaproxy for Compliance & Monitoring Services

NEW YORK—Mediaproxy is now a part of the team effort from SNY to bring professional and collegiate sports coverage to New York and other tri-state areas. Specifically, SNY has acquired LogServer software to assist with compliance logging and monitoring.

LogServer is a software-based broadcast and IP monitoring system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. SNY is using LogServer to manage regulatory requirements as well as closed caption and loudness compliance across its broadcasts.

SNY is the broadcaster for the New York Jets, New York Mets and UConn Men’s and Women’s basketball teams. It broadcasts to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.