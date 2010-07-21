Snell to introduce Centra control, monitoring platform

A significant launch for Snell at IBC 2010 will be Centra, the company’s next-generation control and monitoring platform, which delivers, unified control, monitoring and playout across the entire broadcast infrastructure.

Through enhanced integration with Snell products and third-party broadcast and IT technology, Centra brings new operational efficiencies through centralized configuration and control to all areas of real-time content preparation, infrastructure management, studio and OB productions.

Productions can be switched and infrastructure can be reconfigured at the press of a button. Also being introduced is a new range of control panels for Centra. The configurable panels provide flexible user interfaces for stand-alone operation or work with the system’s GUI to enhance operations.