Snell adds engineers

Snell announced three new appointments to its rapidly growing Americas organization. Industry veteran Craig Turner, a Technical Emmy Award winner, joins the company as vice president of customer support. In addition, Lang Cooksey will serve as senior automation product specialist, and Jeremy Bradbury has been appointed as Snell's new automation field engineer.

As vice president of customer support for the Americas, Turner will oversee post-sales support activities for the complete Snell product line including commissioning, customer training, field service, phone-based support, repairs, and spares inventories. He joins Snell from the U.S. broadcast division of Harris Corporation, where he served as head of post-sales support for all Harris products, and also previously led the company's pre-sales engineering team. Before joining Harris, Turner served as chief engineer for several TV stations including WRAL, the CBS affiliate in Raleigh/Durham, N.C. While at WRAL, Craig launched the nation's first experimental HD channel, the achievement for which he won the Emmy.

Cooksey's primary role as Snell's senior automation product specialist will be to conduct demonstrations of the Morpheus and Morpheus ICE automation systems and to architect playout systems for Snell customers. In addition, when needed, Cooksey will also provide additional post-sale customer support. Another Harris Corporation veteran, he previously served as the company's most senior automation product specialist in the U.S. In that position, Cooksey managed serious support cases, trained field engineers, and contributed to the development of the Harris product roadmap. Prior to Harris, he served in various engineering roles with TI Broadcast Solutions Group, Business Oriented Software Solutions, and Lucent Optical Fiber Solutions.

Prior to joining Snell, Bradbury served as chief engineer of the network operations center for Lockwood Broadcast Group, a station group based in Hampton, VA, that operates four regional television stations in the southern U.S. As Lockwood Broadcast Group is a longtime user of Snell's Morpheus automation system, Bradbury brings extensive knowledge from a user perspective to his new role as Snell's automation field engineer. Initially, he will provide commissioning support for a large-scale customer project currently in development, and provide onsite support once the customer's system goes on-air.