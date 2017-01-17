SMPTE ST-2110 to Be Interoped at VidTrans 2017

LOS ANGELES—The Video Services Forum said a “major industry interoperability demonstration” of uncompressed audio and video over an IP network will be conducted at the group’s upcoming technical conference, VidTrans 2017, at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Feb. 28 to March 2.



This year’s VidTrans will focus on flavors of IP networking and video technologies for video transport and production studio applications. It will feature a multivendor Interop demonstrations based on the work of the Joint Taskforce on Networked Media, with a particular focus on the draft SMPTE ST-2110 spec, parts 10, 20, 30 and 40, including video, audio, and ANC data.



The demonstration will feature a number of equipment manufacturers, test equipment manufacturers and additional networking technology suppliers. The exhibition hall and Interop demos will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 & March 1, with an opening night reception on Tuesday.



For more information about the conference, visit www.videoservicesforum.org for updates.

