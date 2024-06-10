SMPTE Opens Registration For Media Technology Summit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has opened registration for its 2024 Media Technology Summit, Oct. 21-24, at the Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, Calif.

“This year, the Media Technology Summit will be bigger and better than ever,” said Marc Zorn, SMPTE Hollywood chair and conference co-chair. “For example, instead of a traditional keynote address, we will have featured speaker sessions with key filmmakers to discuss the roles that technologies and SMPTE play in their process.

“Throughout most of SMPTE’s 108-year history, this conference has been the one to set the standards with technologists, high-level professionals, creatives and executives. This is the best forum in media and entertainment in which to exchange ideas, create innovation, improve everything we do and foster the networks to make it all happen.”

Early bird pricing is available June 10-July 31. Those attending can access peer-reviewed technical sessions, invited presentations and panels on issues facing the industry. The summit will also again offer the Solutions Hub and new features like Tech Trek, an interactive guided tour of exhibits showcasing technology discussed in sessions. The conference will also offer off-site experiences Oct. 24, SMPTE said.

“The 2024 Media Technology Summit will have something for everyone,” said Zandra Clarke, SMPTE director of membership and MTS co-chair. “Whether you want to learn, network or further your career, the Summit is the place to do it. SMPTE has provided the tools to succeed in the industry. It’s up to you to use them wisely.”

More information is available online .