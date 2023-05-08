SMPTE Names Sally Hattori Standards Vice President

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has named Sally Hattori as its standards vice president, responsible for directing and supervising the society’s standards projects.

Hattori, a SMPTE fellow, previously was SMPTE standards director and is serving out the balance of the two-year term begun by Florian Schleich.

"I've worked with many amazing female leaders in standards," said Hattori. "I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with this responsibility, and I feel encouraged and empowered to make positive change that future leaders can take forward."

Director of product development at StudioLAB, the creative innovation team within Walt Disney Studio’s tech division, Hattori previously was executive director of product development for the 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) Advanced Technology and Engineering group. She is also a science and technology peer group executive for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

As a senior software engineer for Sony's Technology Standards and Strategy group, Hattori took part in technical standards development and activities, working with various technology companies.

She earned a 2015 International Standard Development Award for her achievements as co-editor of ISO/IEC 14496-10 (Eighth Edition) Information Technology – Coding of Audio-Visual Objects – Part 10: Advanced Video Coding (AVC) and received numerous Patent Originator of Implemented Innovation Awards for her work at Sony.

"Sally has a great deal of experience with international standards development and has made significant contributions both as a participant and as a leader," said SMPTE Executive Director David Grindle. "She understands how standards bodies function, and she works well with colleagues to move standards work forward. In her role as standards vice president, she brings a fresh perspective and forward-looking vision that will help SMPTE deliver standards in a model that benefits both the society and the larger media technology community."