SMPTE+ 'Media in the Cloud' Moves to Aug. 31

WHITE PLAINS, NY—SMPTE today announced that the SMPTE+ virtual event "Migrating Media & Entertainment Into the Cloud: A Real-World Perspective," now slated for Aug. 31, will feature a session exploring preservation, continuity, and resilience after the move to the cloud. In addition to outlining best practices across these areas, experts will answer the uncomfortable question, "What happens in the unlikely event that the internet fails?"

"Never could we have anticipated that the media industry would be undertaking its migration to the cloud in the midst of worldwide disruption, but that has proved to be the case," said Joel Welch, director of education at SMPTE. "So while the benefits of the cloud are beyond dispute at this point, organizations in our industry face a great deal of uncertainty; they need to know that increased dependence on the internet and the cloud can give them the agility to move forward despite new or potential challenges. During this SMPTE+ event, experts will bring clarity to this question and describe how to ensure resilience through and beyond their move to the cloud."

The complete agenda for SMPTE+ "Migrating Media & Entertainment Into the Cloud: A Real-World Perspective" is online at https://plus.smpte.org/2021plus/media-in-the-cloud.

SMPTE+ is free to SMPTE members. Upon registration, they gain access not just to the Aug. 31 event, but also to the June 3 event, "Expanding the Color Universe," and two other SMPTE+ events later this year.

Registration and additional information about the full SMPTE+ series is online at plus.smpte.org/2021plus. Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.