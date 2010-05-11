SMPTE Extends Call for Papers on 3DTV

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: The Society for Motion Picture and Television Engineers has extended the deadline for submission of papers on “Stereoscopic 3D for Media and Entertainment.” The new deadline is Friday, May 14. Papers are to be proposed for the group’s international conference scheduled for July 13-14 at the Marriott Marquis in New York.



Topics of consideration include:

- Human perception and stereopsis tutorials

- Synthetic stereo space

- Multi-view video coding

- Advances in stereoscopic camera architecture

- LIDAR depth mapping techniques

- Time of flight depth measurement for volumetric capture

- Assisted auto-edge segmentation

- Light field camera applications for 3D image acquisition

- Real-time 2D-to-3D conversion algorithms

- Advances in object segmentation

- 3D tracking software

- Visual error tolerances

- Stereoscopic encoders

- Subject testing

- Emerging technologies for computer generated 3D virtual space

- Advances in autostereoscopic displays

- Holographic and volumetric displays



Submissions should consist of one-page abstracts of no more than 150 words. Details on how to submit an abstract are available at www.smpte.org/events/call_for_papers_3D/.