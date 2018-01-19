SMPTE Appoints Secretary/Treasurer, Names 2018 Directors

John Ferder



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers this week announced its Board of Governors has named SMPTE’s 2018 directors and appointed John Ferder as SMPTE secretary/treasurer. Ferder takes over the position left vacant when Peter Wharton was elected to serve as SMPTE membership VP.

New director appointments include:

· John Maizels, membership director for international sections;

· Herbert Jay Dunmore, membership director for student chapters and educational institutions;

· Karl Joseph Kuhn, membership director for North American section;

· John Snow, standards director;

· Dave Schnuelle, standards director;

· John Hurst, standards director;

· Yvonne Thomas, education director for conference programs;

· Jaclyn Pytlarz, education director for mentoring and internships;

· Sara Kudrle, education director for the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal;

· Sean Lancastle, education director for university liaisons.

SMPTE also announced it will hold a complimentary webcast Jan. 25 entitled “A Conversation with SMPTE Leadership: The Society Looks Forward to 2018 and Beyond.”

Visit the SMPTE website to register for the webcast.