SMPTE 2020 to Detail Esports' Technical, Creative Process

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE 2020: Game On has announced that its program will feature a full day of esports programming, adding a literal interpretation of the theme for the virtual conference.

Penciled in for Nov. 12, SMPTE will conduct presentations and live discussions about the convergence of esports/gaming and media technology, and the unique requirements of the esports industry.

The esports series will kick off with “What It’s All About: The Heart and Spirit of Esports,” which will dive into the human and technical aspects of esports competitions.

Ian Sansavera of 1UP Studios will deliver a keynote, “Visual Storytelling in the Age of Esports,” that plans to look at the narrative opportunities within esports and the gaming industry.

“The Magical Enabler: The Esports Architecture” plans to showcase the infrastructure that helps enable these dynamic team competitions, with a mix of elements that include the technology, production crew, callers and others. Presenters will include reps from Active Blizzard Esports, Grass Valley, Ross Video and Engine Media.

Building off of “The Magical Enabler,” “Boots-on-the-Ground: Real-World Experiences” details some of the challenges and the lessons learned from real experiences, as well as innovations that could serve as potential game-changers and opportunities that esports infrastructure presents more traditional content creators.

The final session of the day will be a live stream of a Rocket League esports exhibition.