SMPTE 2020 Remote Conference Opens Registration

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE is getting the ball rolling on its adapted 2020 conference, announcing that registration for the SMPTE 2020 remote event, which is taking place Nov. 10-12, is now open.

Forced to go virtual because of COVID-19, as every other major conference this year, SMPTE 2020 is touting this new opportunity as a customizable learning experience, where people can take part in the event at their own pace.

Among the topics that are slated to be on the agenda for SMPTE 2020 are traditional and next-generation live broadcast, cloud and infrastructure, color science, imaging and, with this year’s theme being “Game On,” there will be a special focus on the convergence of esports/gaming and media technology.

SMPTE is offering a number of different registration options that will provide different levels of access to participants. The “Sage Package” is an all-access pass for conference sessions, the on-demand content library, virtual exhibit hall, roundtable discussions and social events. There is also a “Surveyor Package” that provides full access for a single day of the conference and an “Explorer Package” that provides access to the virtual exhibit hall, roundtable discussions, the on-demand content library and social events throughout the event. Prices for each package depend on if a registrant is a SMPTE member, an educator or from developing nations, or people who may be currently unemployed or furloughed (must contact SMPTE for this designation).

In addition, SMPTE has what it calls the “Pay It Forward Package,” which offers the same benefits of the Sage Package but at a higher price, with $100 worth of the registration fee helping to subsidize the lower prices for educators, students and those experiencing hardships to attend.