SMPTE 2015 Sets 10-Year Record
HOLLYWOOD—The annual Technology Conference of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers set a 10-year record this year with 2,328 people registered. The event was held last week in the heart of Los Angeles, within view of the Hollywood sign.
SMPTE also reported a growth in overall membership of 5 percent over 2014, to more than 6,300 members. The U.K. section grew gangbusters, gaining 395 members since 2012 for a total of 481.
SMPTE also reported that it has published more than 50 standards documents in 2015, and that more than 700 participants are working on more than 160 committees.
