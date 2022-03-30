Smart Post Sound Canada Acquires Post Modern Sound, Vancouver
The deal is part of an ongoing expansion by parent company Smart Post Sound in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES—Smart Post Sound Canada, Inc., a division of Smart Post Sound, Inc. in Los Angeles, has announced that it is acquiring Post Modern Sound, Vancouver.
Smart Post Sound Canada and Post Modern Sound represent the most recent expansion by Smart Post Sound Los Angeles. In 2019 the company acquired Crawford Media Services in Atlanta, Georgia, rebranding the company as Smart Post Atlanta and expanded to Trilith Studios in 2021. Prior to that, in 2016 the company acquired Lotus Post in Santa Monica, California, rebranding it as Smart Post West.
As part of the new deal, Linda McAteer, owner and president of Post Modern will transition to executive vice president, reporting to Joe Melody, president of the Los Angeles parent company. Post Modern Sound will continue to operate under its storied name and will celebrate 50 years of operation in 2023.
"Linda's leadership experience and industry knowledge developed over three decades will be integral to the success of Post Modern/Smart Post Canada" says Melody. "She brings a depth of management experience and shares our culture and business philosophy, making her a terrific fit with the outstanding team she is joining."
"I'm excited for Post Modern Sound to be part of the Smart Post family," says McAteer, "There is a great deal of respect for both Smart Post Sound and Post Modern Sound, both the facilities and their respective histories. We look forward to continuing our excellent work with a growing and talented crew. Our clients will enjoy the same supportive and creative experience they love."
For further information about Smart Post Sound and Post Modern Sound, visit http://www.smartpostsound.com and http://postmodernsound.com.
