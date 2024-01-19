SmallHD Unveils Ultra 7 4K Production Monitor

RALEIGH, N.C.—SmallHD has launched its durable, bright Ultra 7 monitor, the new flagship in its Smart 7 Series.

The Ultra 7 is powered by the same technology that drives SmallHD’s 4K production monitors. It integrates with Teradek’s Bolt 6 wireless platform and is engineered to perform in any production environment, the company said.

“When we set out to design our next generation of ultrabright handhelds, we knew we had to create a monitor that was a major leap forward,” said Greg Smokler, SmallHD vice president of cine products. “Ultra 7 combines the processing power of our 4K production monitors with a rugged chassis and heat-management system built to withstand the harshest production conditions.”

Ultra 7’s color-accurate touch screen can display up to 2300 nits full-screen luminance. The monitor provides the I/O needed to meet the dynamic needs of cinematic productions, including 6G-SDI inputs for ingest and passthrough of up to 4Kp30 video signals, enabling critically accurate focus and detail when zoomed in pixel-to-pixel. Dual 2-pin power connectors enable users to output power for accessories, SmallHD’s PageOS software can be controlled flexibly via touchscreen or joystick. Large tactile buttons enable customization and function access, the company said.

The Ultra 7 is SmallHD’s first IP-Certified monitor at IP53, defined by protection against ingress of liquids and fine particles. A sealed heat management system allows the Ultra 7 to operate in temperatures ranging from 0 to 40 degrees Celsius (32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit). The machined chassis is strengthened by a new design that includes raised edges protecting the front-glass of the display and shock-absorbing silicone bumpers that help with tumbles and impacts, it said.

The new monitor incorporates a reimagined quick-release sunhood, which is sold separately. The sunhood clips securely in the front of the monitor with hidden magnets rather than requiring tools or screws, making it fast to convert to a three- or four-sided hood. The new sunhood is constructed with an anti-reflective felt underside that protects the monitor glass when the hood closes and transforms into a durable cover, it said.

The Ultra 7 can be purchased with a fully integrated Teradek Bolt 6 transmitter or receiver inside a chassis that’s the same size as the standard model. The monitor with an integrated Bolt 6 will offer a new rugged antenna cap to reduce damage. It will be available with Bolt 6 750 and 1500 models. Ultra 7 RX kits will ship with handles, a padded strap and a Wooden Camera Micro Battery Plate (GM, VM, or B-mount), it said.

The monitor offers integrated Ethernet and 5-pin USB port that enables PageOS-integrated camera control options anchored to every page for ARRI, RED and Sony VENICE camera. TX and RX models will support wireless camera control via 6GHz spectrum, it said.

SmallHD has priced the Ultra 7 at $2,999.