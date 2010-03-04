Small Tree to introduce 2TB GraniteSTOR ST-RAID

Small Tree will introduce its new 2TB GraniteSTOR ST-RAID direct-attached, shared-storage system at the 2010 NAB Show.

Offering real-time editing for Apple Final Cut Pro users while supporting 12 streams of ProRes 422HQ with no dropped frames, ST-RAID provides consistent performance over Ethernet networks. The 2TB system is available in eight-, 12- or 16-drive configurations.

GraniteSTOR ST-RAID enables instant availability and background initialization as well as automatic insertion/removal detection and rebuild. For greater flexibility, more storage can be added for system expansion.

See Small Tree at NAB Show Booth SL7425.