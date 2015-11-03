Sling TV Now Supports Google Chromecast

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Sling TV has announced that starting Tuesday, Nov. 3, its live and on-demand Internet TV app for Android and iOS devices now supports Google Chromecast. As part of the launch, new Sling TV customers who subscribe to three months of Sling TV’s ‘Best of Live TV’ are eligible for a free Chromecast device (visit www.sling.com for full details on eligibility). In addition, Chromecast owners can sign up for a limited-time, two-month free trial of Sling TV’s ‘Best of Live TV’ package.

Currently, Sling TV supports Chromecast on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads. The Chromecast-compatible app is available through the Google Play Store, iTunes or the Chromecast app. Sling TV expects to have support compatibility for Windows and Mac laptops in the near future.

Google Chromecast is the latest device that Sling TV is able to support. Additional devices include Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, Android TV platforms, Roku players and Roku TV models, Xbox One, Android and iOS devices, Macs and PCs.

Sling TV is a subsidiary of DISH Network that provides OTT services, including domestic and international live and Video-On-Demand programming.