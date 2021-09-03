Sling TV Launches Exclusive Barstool Sports Channel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has announced a new, exclusive channel in collaboration with Barstool Sports that is now available for both Sling subscribers and Sling Free users. The Barstool Sports Channel delivers various sports and pop culture content covering the latest news and viral highlights.

"We're thrilled to partner with Barstool Sports to bring the new Barstool Sports Channel to streaming TV audiences across America, giving broader exposure to their highly engaging content and personalities," said Michael Schwimmer, president, Sling TV. "We're confident that Barstool's incredibly engaged and loyal audience will embrace the Sling experience, where we continually push the boundaries in streaming live and on-demand TV."

The Barstool Sports Channel features live content from the brand's portfolio of video podcasts, blogs and video series. Sling users can access the Barstool Sports Channel via the Sling guide to catch special commentary, live content and more in time for the college football season.

"Having our own channel on Sling is another way for Barstool to continue to move the goal post and break barriers in broadcast and streaming," said Erika Nardini, CEO, Barstool Sports. "We are ready to bring both Barstool and Sling's engaged audiences our content and personalities in time for the college & pro football seasons and much more."

The Barstool Sports Channel is accessible in Sling Free which offers a mix of live and on-demand content completely free. The channel offers a unique viewing experience featuring a range of innovative content from fan favorites:

As part of the partnership, Sling will sponsor the Barstool College Football Show with live shows set to stream on Sling ahead of several games, including: Washington at Michigan; Wisconsin at Notre Dame; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech; Ohio State at Indiana and Army v. Navy at MetLife Stadium.