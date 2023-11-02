Sling TV Adds New Features to Enhance the Viewing Experience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has announced a number of new viewing features that include live sports scores, apple purchase capability, user profiles and in app “one click” content purchases.

The improvements are designed to give users more power and control over what they watch, allowing for a more personalized and unique experience that is individualized for everyone, the virtual MVPD said.

“Our top priority at Sling is to provide our customers with the best television experience possible. We want to put people in charge of their entertainment,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, Dish Video Services. “That means, we look for ways to deliver new innovative functions that elevate the viewing experience and give customers more personalized features and menus allowing them to control what they watch, and how they watch and interact with the information available to them on our service.”

The new features include: