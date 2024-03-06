Sling TV Adds Free Classic Arcade Games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—In another example of streaming services adding games to their lineup, Sling TV has launched its first-ever game offering, Arcade.

The free Arcade gaming platform allows users to launch and play games in Arcade while simultaneously enjoying their favorite sports, news and entertainment TV. Arcade is available for Sling TV and Sling Freestream customers.

"Sling continues to put its subscribers and users first. We want people to not only love the flexibility and control but we want the entire experience to be fun and engaging," said Gary Schanman, group president, Dish Video Services. "Sling is now more than just TV. We want people to enjoy their entertainment just as much as we do. The new Arcade offering combines some great classic games with our great TV programming. No other streaming platform gives you access to more entertainment options for free."

Sling is working with Play.Works to offer a classic games that will be updated regularly the company said.

"Play.Works continues to innovate on TV and Arcade is another example of this," said ceo Jonathan Boltax of Play.Works. "Play.Works catalog of games built from the ground-up for TV drives retention and usage."

Ten games are currently available to subscribers and users on Fire and Android TV. Those gaming titles include, Tetris, Wheel of Fortune, Sweet Sugar, Solitaire Clash, Poker Online, Neon Rider, Pixel Dash, Centipede, Doodle Jump, Coin Town. Arcade will continue to roll out to additional devices over the next few months.

"Sling is the most versatile, straightforward streaming service where subscribers and users can tailor everything to match their personal interests," added Schanman. "Arcade will allow our users to experience the thrill of an immersive arcade gaming experience like never before with our innovative technology."