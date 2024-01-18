Sling Freestream Launches Free DVR
The FAST channel platform has added a free DVR for recording up to ten hours of programming
Sling TV’s free ad-supported streaming platform Sling Freestream has quietly begun offering users a free DVR.
Viewers who register for Sling Freestream get a free DVR that allows them to record up to 10 hours of programming.
The DVR also allows them to fast forward and rewind through content and to record multiple programs simultaneously.
The Sling Freestream service offers over 300 FAST channels and is available via the Sling App on many major devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Comcast, Vizio, Samsung and LG.
The upgrade was first reported on Cord Cutter News.
Further details are available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.