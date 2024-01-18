Sling Freestream Launches Free DVR

Sling TV’s free ad-supported streaming platform Sling Freestream has quietly begun offering users a free DVR.

Viewers who register for Sling Freestream get a free DVR that allows them to record up to 10 hours of programming.

The DVR also allows them to fast forward and rewind through content and to record multiple programs simultaneously.

The Sling Freestream service offers over 300 FAST channels and is available via the Sling App on many major devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Comcast, Vizio, Samsung and LG.

The upgrade was first reported on Cord Cutter News .

