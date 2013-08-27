SintecMedia Brings OnAir to the Cloud at IBC2013

At IBC2013, SintecMedia will showcase CloudOnAir, an all-in-one broadcast management solution intended for small broadcast channels.



CloudOnAir is an adapted version of OnAir and features the same software used by BBC, MediaSet, STAR and NBCUniversal. Focused on the needs of small and mid-size broadcasters, it manages the business critical functions, including sales, traffic, schedule, programming, promotion and billing. CloudOnAir includes a dedicated website, a monthly pricing model and online support and training.



This Software as a Service provides broadcasters with application scalability and reduced hardware costs, as well as high-level security and privacy, easy accessibility and integration. Utilizing a library of built-in templates, CloudOnAir provides specific tools to maximize airtime and increase revenue for standard and multi-platform delivery.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17, 2013. SintecMedia will be at booth 2.B41.



www.cloudonair.tv