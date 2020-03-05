Sinclair, YouTube TV Reach Deal on 19 of 21 RSNs

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has reached an agreement with YouTube TV for carriage of 19 of its 21 Fox regional sports networks. The two RSNs the two sides did not reach a deal on will no longer be carried on the streaming service, effective immediately.

The last week saw negotiations heat up between YouTube TV and Sinclair, at first with YouTube TV announcing that the RSNs would not be available as of Feb. 29 but the two sides reaching a temporary extension prior to that blackout.

With the deal, Sinclair-owned RSNs that will remain available on YouTube TV include Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun, SportsTime Ohio and more.

The two RSNs not remaining on YouTube TV are Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West, which primarily cover the sports scene in the greater Los Angeles area. These stations are in addition to YouTube TV dropping YES Network, which covers the New York Yankees and other New York sports, another RSN that Sinclair owns.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” said David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair.

Gibber continued: “We value our ongoing relationship with YouTube TV, however, we are deeply disappointed with its decision not to carry certain RSNs. We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined.”