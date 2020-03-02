Trending

YouTube TV to Keep Sinclair’s Fox RSNs as Talks Continue

By

Two sides agreed to a temporary extension prior to previously reported Feb. 29 drop date

(Image credit: YouTube)

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV is still carrying Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned Fox regional sports networks as the two sides have reached a temporary extension for the channels as they continue with negotiations.

On Feb. 27, YouTube TV tweeted that it would be dropping Sinclair’s Fox RSNs, including the YES Network, on Feb. 29 as the two sides could not come to terms on a new carriage agreement. However, in another tweet on Feb. 28, YouTube TV announced that negotiations were ongoing and that customers would not lose access to these channels after all. 

 Sinclair had no comment regarding negotiations. 