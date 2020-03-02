YouTube TV to Keep Sinclair’s Fox RSNs as Talks Continue

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV is still carrying Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned Fox regional sports networks as the two sides have reached a temporary extension for the channels as they continue with negotiations.

On Feb. 27, YouTube TV tweeted that it would be dropping Sinclair’s Fox RSNs , including the YES Network, on Feb. 29 as the two sides could not come to terms on a new carriage agreement. However, in another tweet on Feb. 28, YouTube TV announced that negotiations were ongoing and that customers would not lose access to these channels after all.

We are! We have agreed to a temporary extension! FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network are still available on YouTube TV while we work to reach an agreement. We’ll be sure to share an update as soon as we have more info on a potential timeline. More to come!February 29, 2020

Sinclair had no comment regarding negotiations.