Sinclair Signs The Country Network

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Sinclair Broadcast Group is picking up a country music video network to program on station digital subchannels. The Country Network, originating from Music Row in Nashville, entered into an agreement with Sinclair to launch in “most of Sinclair’s markets,” the broadcaster said.



Sinclair has 58 TV stations in 35 markets. Twenty of its stations are primarily affiliated with Fox. It has 17 MyTV affiliates, nine ABCs, nine CWs, two CBS and one NBC affiliates. Some stations carry one of those major affiliates as digital subchannels. At least five carry This TV, and a deal was signed earlier this year for digital affiliations with music net TheCoolTV for 34 Sinclair markets.