Sinclair Promotes Keith Pelletier to President of Dielectric

RAYMOND, Maine—Sinclair Broadcast Group this week promoted Keith Pelletier to president of its Dielectric subsidiary.

Pelletier, a 25-year veteran at Dielectric where he most recently was vice president and general manager of RF antenna and system manufacturing, is taking over for Andy Whiteside who plans to retire this summer, the company said.

“Keith has in-depth engineering and manufacturing experience coupled with strong leadership skills and excellent rapport with Dielectric’s customer base,” said Whiteside.

“Keith recognized early on the unprecedented demands that the U.S. spectrum repack would place on the industry and drove his team to develop and implement the innovative engineering and manufacturing process changes that resulted in Dielectric providing over 85% of the TV antennas to the repack program – a key factor in ensuring the timely success of the repack effort.”

Pelletier earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maine, Orono. He is the author of many technical papers and has frequently presented at major engineering conferences.

“I am looking forward to leading the company into the future,” said Pelletier. “Dielectric will continue to embrace change and lead efforts to stay on the cutting edge of technology and manufacturing while solving broadcasters’ future RF needs.”

Sinclair acquired Dielectric in 2013.