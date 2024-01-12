Sinclair Opens Application Period for Annual Diversity Scholarships

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced that the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2024 school year.

The annual scholarship program, which has provided over $300,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing, the company said.

Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from all 50 states may apply at www.sbgi.net/scholarship . The deadline for submission is April 30, 2024.

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to the industry. This includes enhanced recruitment outreach to build an applicant base that is qualified and diverse, the company said.

“Sinclair’s annual scholarship program underscores our commitment to fostering inclusivity and representing diversity within our communities. We believe investing in the next generation of journalists and marketing students will amplify diverse voices and perspectives and shape an inclusive future for the industry,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO.