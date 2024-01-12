Sinclair Opens Application Period for Annual Diversity Scholarships
The program has provided over $300K in tuition assistance since 2013 to students seeking careers in broadcasting
BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced that the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2024 school year.
The annual scholarship program, which has provided over $300,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing, the company said.
Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from all 50 states may apply at www.sbgi.net/scholarship. The deadline for submission is April 30, 2024.
The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to the industry. This includes enhanced recruitment outreach to build an applicant base that is qualified and diverse, the company said.
“Sinclair’s annual scholarship program underscores our commitment to fostering inclusivity and representing diversity within our communities. We believe investing in the next generation of journalists and marketing students will amplify diverse voices and perspectives and shape an inclusive future for the industry,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO.
Additional details on the scholarship and the 2023 winners can be found on the Sinclair website.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.