Sinclair Names Stefan Schellhas VP, GM of WKRC and WSTR

CINCINNATI—Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Stefan Schellhas vice president and general manager of WKRC/Local 12 and WSTR/Star 64, Sinclair’s owned and/or operated television stations in Cincinnati.

Stefan Schellhas (Image credit: Sinclair)

Schellhas has held several leadership roles at the stations, most recently serving as station manager. Prior positions include director of sales, general sales manager and local sales manager.

“Stefan has over twenty years of broadcast and sales management experience and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills while achieving success in a variety of roles at the stations,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s COO and president of Broadcast. “With Jon Lawhead’s retirement, we are confident the stations are in excellent hands under Stefan’s leadership.”

Schellhas holds a degree in communications from Xavier University.