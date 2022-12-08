Sinclair Names Scott Shapiro EVP of Corporate Development and Strategy

BALTIMORE—The Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has promoted Scott Shapiro executive vice president, corporate development and strategy. In the role, Shapiro will be responsible for managing and executing large strategic investments and acquisitions and formulating and facilitating organic opportunities.

He will continue to report into Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair. Previously, Shapiro served as Sinclair’s senior vice president, chief development officer, and CFO/COO of Diamond Sports Group.

“Scott is an integral part of the future of our business and the transformation of Sinclair into a diversified media company,” Ripley said. “We thank Scott for helping to acquire Bally Sports and stepping in to serve as Diamond Sports Group’s CFO/COO through its transition to an independent company. We are thrilled he will now return his entire focus to Sinclair, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to drive growth and innovation across the company.”

Shapiro joined Sinclair in 2011 and after fulfilling various roles in finance, launched the Corporate Development team in 2015 where he was promoted to vice president in 2016, senior vice president in 2019, and named senior vice president, chief development officer in 2020. In addition to his corporate development role, he has spent the last several years on innovative initiatives such as the launch of multicast channels Comet, Charge!,, TBD and Stadium, as well as the creation and launch of Marquee Sports Network and the Bally Sports+ direct-to-consumer platform.

He previously worked in Institutional Equity Research at Morgan Stanley and Prudential Equity Group. Shapiro additionally has an audit and tax background, working for both KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Rochester and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.