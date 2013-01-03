Sinclair Names Jim Lapiana General Manager of Pittsburgh Stations

PITTSBURGH -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Jim Lapiana has been named general manager of WPGH-TV (Fox 53) and WPMY-TV (MNT 22) in Pittsburgh, Penn. Lapiana succeeds Alan Frank, group manager, who is assuming additional regional television station oversight. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, chief operating officer of Sinclair's television group.



“We are excited to promote Jim and provide him this opportunity in Pittsburgh, one of our larger and original markets. During his years at the stations, Jim has led the sales effort and more recently assumed station management responsibilities as Alan ’s role in the company expanded. We look forward to building on his successes,” Marks said.



Lapiana most recently and since 2001 served as director of sales for WPGH and WPMY. Prior to that and from 1998, he was the general manager of WPXT in Portland, Maine. From 1994 to 1998, Lapiana was the general manager of WRDC and WLFL in the Raleigh/Durham, N.C. market, two stations owned by Sinclair. Prior to that, he served in various sales management roles at various stations, including director of sales, national sales manager, and account executive. Lapiana attended Syracuse University.