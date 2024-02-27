Sinclair Names Jim Doty VP/GM of WCYB and WEMT, Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn.—Sinclair has announced that Jim Doty has been named vice president and general manager of WCYB (NBC/CW) and WEMT (Fox) in the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee and Virginia.

Doty was most recently vice president and general manager of 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif. Prior to 23ABC, he was the general manager at WJAC-TV, Sinclair’s station in Johnstown, Pa.

Jim Doty (Image credit: Sinclair)

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of Local Media said, “We are thrilled Jim is returning to Sinclair to oversee the stations in the Tri-Cities. He has a proven record of successful station management, multi-media convergence selling experience and developing strong leadership teams, and we are looking forward to building on our momentum in the market.”

Doty has held several leadership positions, including general sales manager of KPTM and KXVO in Omaha, Neb.. director of sales at WCIA and WCFN in Champaign, Ill., WPTY and WLMT in Memphis, Tenn., and local sales manager at KTKH in Houston, Texas and WTHM in Harrisburg, Pa.

Commenting on his new role, Jim Doty said, “I am honored to lead the team at one of the most historic television stations in the country and excited to find all the Tri-Cities has to offer as I make it my home.”

He holds a BA in Political Science from the University of Dayton. Active in the community, Doty serves as a board member of the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation, MAAD Kern County and the Bakersfield Symphony Organization. Doty also served President of the Board for the Historic Fox Theater Foundation in Bakersfield.