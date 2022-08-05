Sinclair Expands Digital Executive Team by Two

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. expanded the company’s digital executive leadership team with two new positions. Richard Cooke was named vice president, Audio Programming, and will focus on growing the company’s news and sports business in podcasts and audio device platforms. Lou Ferrara was promoted to vice president, Consumer Data and Strategy, and will oversee consumer data platforms, enabling new personalized services for Sinclair’s digital audience.

In a company statement, Kevin Cotlove, EVP and chief digital officer, said, “Their work will be a key part of expanding consented first-party data across our digital ecosystem and delivering new types of storytelling to our users.”

Richard Cooke (Image credit: Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Cooke joins Sinclair from podcast studio Cadence13, where he was VP of Programming and Development. At Cadence13 he oversaw the launch and growth of dozens of podcasts across a variety of content categories, winning multiple Streamy and Webby awards. Prior to that, Cooke launched the podcast division at FOX Sports, managing podcast production, sales and growth strategies. He has also worked as a producer at ESPN across radio, TV and digital.

Lou Ferrara (Image credit: Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Ferrara, who joined Sinclair in 2018, previously managed Sinclair’s email and newsletter business and operations. Before that he served as chief content officer at Bankrate.com, during the brand’s turnaround and subsequent sale to digital marketing company Red Ventures. He also spent 10 years at the Associated Press.