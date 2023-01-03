Sinclair Demo Showcases Live, In-Vehicle NextGen Broadcast Automotive Services

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that the company has completed a live, in-vehicle, demonstration of the practical application of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) automotive services.

The demonstration was carried out by Sinclair/ONE Media 3.0, Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, and CAST.ERA, a joint venture between Sinclair and SK Telecom, the largest mobile operator in Korea. It can be viewed here (opens in new tab).

The demo, which took place in Arlington, VA on December 22, showcased the synergy between NextGen Broadcast and 5G and highlighted in-vehicle video entertainment with enhanced geo-targeting capabilities, including location based targeted ad insertions.

The companies noted that the Wi-Fi gateway functionality of the Mobis product provided ‘bring your own device’ connected device capability to all seats in the vehicle so that consumers can access the services and entertainment with their own smartphones, tablets and other connected devices.

“This achievement demonstrates Datacasting as one of the critical designed-in ‘Mobile First’ features of the NextGen Broadcast standard," explained Mark Aitken, president of ONE Media 3.0. "As we build out our national wireless IP data distribution network, it is easy to see that the use cases of the automotive sector are centrally aligned with the efficient nature of a broadcast enabled data distribution platform. This is simply the tip of the iceberg –natural synergy ripe for further development.”

The live feed was delivered directly to the vehicle, a Hyundai Palisade, through ATSC 3.0-enabled spectrum from WIAV, Sinclair’s local broadcast station in Washington, DC. and SK Telecom’s Media Edge Platform.

SK Telecom’s Media Edge Platform enhances operational efficiency through virtualization of the broadcast air chain and enables easy application of new services like mobile streaming over 5G networks and location-based targeted ads.

The demonstration was the first collaboration under the recently executed Memorandum of Understanding between Hyundai Mobis and Sinclair, to partner on the development and implementation of NextGen Broadcast-enabled automotive business models in both Korea and the United States. The Arlington collaboration expands Sinclair’s coordination with the Korean market and commitment to bringing enhanced mobile services to the United States.

Kevin Gage, CAST.ERA’s chief operating officer noted that “The one-to-many architecture of ATSC 3.0, paired with 5G, enables the delivery of highly efficient mobile data and entertainment services. We are excited to share a first look for the US of our work with Hyundai Mobis for hybrid ATSC 3.0 / 5G geo-targeted, in-vehicle usage, furthering our commitment to enhancing mobile services.”

“With the successful demonstration of in-vehicle ATSC 3.0 mobile broadcast, we expect to play a leading role in accelerating the digital transformation of broadcasting systems throughout the globe," added Lee Dong-kee, vice president and head of Cloud MEC Technology Office at SK Telecom.

Sinclair and others will be showing a variety of NextGen TV technologies (opens in new tab) this week at CES 2023.