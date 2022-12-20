Sinclair to Demo NextGen TV Tech at CES 2023
Sinclair will show off a new Automotive Infotainment System and other ATSC 3.0 technologies
LAS VEGAS—Sinclair has announced that it will be demoing new ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV technologies at the ATSC booth during CES 2023 between Jan. 5 and 8 in Las Vegas.
One of the technologies is an Automotive Infotainment System using ATSC 3.0 technology, Sinclair reported. The system allows NextGen TV broadcasters to offer new consumer services, including:
- Receive 100+ live/local radio or streaming audio services.
- Receive ATSC 3.0 broadcast stations operating in the region.
- Rebroadcast AM radio station services without interference from electronic systems.
- Display programs/services on in-car screens or any WiFi/Bluetooth enabled device.
Sinclair will also be showing off a connected electric vehicle (EV) charging kiosk that is part of the partnership with USSI Global and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The system enables an EV charging kiosk to use a variety of data exchange capabilities.
In addition, it will be showing technology providing connected TV viewers ATSC 3.0 interactivity with ATSC 1.0 programming. Verance's Aespect watermarking enables viewers to interact with ATSC 3.0 Interactive services with ATSC 1.0 or 3.0 programming through connected 3.0 TV sets, providing Broadcasters with a more direct relationship with their viewers.
In addition Sinclair said it will be talking about its agreement with Hyundai Mobis to develop ATSC 3.0 Automotive Services for the US. Hyundai Motors is the 10th largest automaker in the world, the Mobis division provides parts and technology development for many automakers.
All the demos will be available at the ATSC booth #17783 at CES 2023
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
